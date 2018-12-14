Dero (DERO) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. In the last week, Dero has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00026923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Dero has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $26,370.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,910,935 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject.

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

