Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in Amphenol Co. (APH)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 916,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 95,341 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $86,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 256.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,600,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $902,642,000 after buying an additional 6,905,120 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 1,165.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,361,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,700,752,000 after purchasing an additional 816,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Amphenol by 5.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,586,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,292,000 after purchasing an additional 415,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Amphenol by 12.8% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,948,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,997,000 after purchasing an additional 335,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amphenol from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

APH stock opened at $84.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $97.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

