Deutsche Bank AG Has $74.44 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (WAT)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,592 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Waters were worth $74,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $478,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Waters by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 164,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,864,000 after buying an additional 25,303 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Waters by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Waters by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 76,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,835,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $191.19 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $167.93 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Waters had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $578.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $672,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrence P. Kelly sold 21,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.07, for a total transaction of $3,996,791.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,457.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,528 shares of company stock valued at $6,266,152. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $200.83 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.12.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

