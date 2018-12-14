Deutsche Bank AG Has $78.74 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,491,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,863 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $78,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after buying an additional 30,848 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,143,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,034,000 after buying an additional 195,140 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 324,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after buying an additional 52,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In related news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $2,774,897.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 538,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,521,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $121,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,946,510. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.46.

PEG stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/deutsche-bank-ag-has-78-74-million-holdings-in-public-service-enterprise-group-inc-peg.html.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.