Diana Containerships (DCIX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) dropped 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 504,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,012,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter. Diana Containerships had a negative net margin of 253.11% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%.

Diana Containerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. It owns and operates containerships, as well as focuses on containership acquisition opportunities. The company also engages in the provision of time charter services. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of two panamax and four post-panamax containerships.

