Dicker Data Ltd (DDR) Insider Purchases A$84,600.00 in Stock

Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.82 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of A$84,600.00 ($60,000.00).

Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 6th, Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 5,803 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.82 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of A$16,364.46 ($11,606.00).

Shares of Dicker Data stock opened at A$2.89 ($2.05) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. Dicker Data’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Dicker Data Company Profile

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers a product portfolio of various technology vendors, including HP, Cisco, Toshiba, ASUS, Lenovo, Microsoft, and other brands. Dicker Data Limited sells its products to approximately 5,000 resellers.

