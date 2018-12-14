DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc cut its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,726,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.16% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $3,681,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,314,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,722,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,951 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter worth approximately $73,281,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 93.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 897,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,957,000 after acquiring an additional 434,067 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter worth approximately $46,477,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,472,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,302,770,000 after acquiring an additional 394,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,320. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $96.56 and a 1 year high of $125.10. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $768.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. Analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

In other news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,062 shares in the company, valued at $666,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $45,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $45,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,271 shares of company stock worth $1,508,840. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

