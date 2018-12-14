Dignity 24-Hour Volume Tops $218,355.00 (DIG)

Dignity (CURRENCY:DIG) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Dignity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Dignity has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dignity has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $218,355.00 worth of Dignity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $74.81 or 0.02312580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00140071 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00173330 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031395 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031503 BTC.

Dignity Profile

Dignity’s genesis date was February 20th, 2018. Dignity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,036,421 tokens. Dignity’s official website is cryptobontix.com. Dignity’s official Twitter account is @cryptobontix.

Buying and Selling Dignity

Dignity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dignity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

