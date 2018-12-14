Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in SPX Flow Inc (FLOW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,750,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 198,058 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SPX Flow were worth $91,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in SPX Flow by 21.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,843 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in SPX Flow by 5.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SPX Flow during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in SPX Flow by 307.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in SPX Flow during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLOW. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of SPX Flow in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of FLOW opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12. SPX Flow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.92.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $530.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.01 million. SPX Flow had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SPX Flow Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Flow Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

