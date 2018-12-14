Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $88.69 Million Stake in BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,376,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $88,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEAT. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the third quarter worth about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the third quarter worth about $145,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 163.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the third quarter worth about $211,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BioTelemetry news, Director Kirk E. Gorman sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $38,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,836,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fred Broadway sold 90,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $5,857,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,852 shares of company stock valued at $10,995,097 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEAT. BidaskClub raised BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on BioTelemetry from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on BioTelemetry to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTelemetry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Shares of BEAT opened at $66.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.58. BioTelemetry Inc has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.89 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. BioTelemetry’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

