Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 86,485 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 86,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $89,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $71.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.11. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $80.68.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $418.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.29 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

In other news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 20,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,422.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

