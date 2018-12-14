Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $12.90

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.33, but opened at $12.90. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 151136 shares.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $157,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 42.8% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $419,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 42.4% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

