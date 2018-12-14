Discover Financial Services (DFS) Position Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,459 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 83.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 68,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 31,220 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,971,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 30,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $63.26 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $81.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 19.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.73.

In related news, insider David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $2,161,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,120,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,753,495.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $261,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,352 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $7,590,463 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

