Dixons Carphone (DC) Trading Down 9.9%

Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) dropped 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 124.65 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 136.10 ($1.78). Approximately 3,610,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 4,480,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151 ($1.97).
DC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 206.11 ($2.69).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%.
About Dixons Carphone (LON:DC)
Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.
