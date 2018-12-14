Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) dropped 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 124.65 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 136.10 ($1.78). Approximately 3,610,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 4,480,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151 ($1.97).

DC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 206.11 ($2.69).

Get Dixons Carphone alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/dixons-carphone-dc-trading-down-9-9.html.

About Dixons Carphone (LON:DC)

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Dixons Carphone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixons Carphone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.