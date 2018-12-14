Dodge & Cox Cuts Position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Dodge & Cox trimmed its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $13,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks in the third quarter worth $441,578,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 0.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,471,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,163,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,899,000 after purchasing an additional 87,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,387,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,045,000 after purchasing an additional 269,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,254,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,160,000 after purchasing an additional 87,486 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. B. Riley set a $79.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush set a $75.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of STI opened at $53.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a bank and financial holding company that engages in the provision of financial services. It offers deposit, credit, mortgage banking, trust and investment, asset management, securities brokerage, and capital market services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Wholesale, and Corporate Other.

