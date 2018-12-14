Dodge & Cox Purchases Shares of 1,900 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 8,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 75,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 5,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.2% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $125.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wedbush set a $95.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $99.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.92.

NYSE LOW opened at $94.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.16 and a fifty-two week high of $117.70. The firm has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 72.47% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director Brian C. Rogers bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $880,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $1,803,388.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,231,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dodge & Cox Purchases Shares of 1,900 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/dodge-cox-purchases-shares-of-1900-lowes-companies-inc-low.html.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. It offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating, and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows, and doors.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.