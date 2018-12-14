Dominion Energy Inc (D) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 651,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,572 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $45,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,852,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 111,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,005 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $771,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.18. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $85.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 24.63%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

