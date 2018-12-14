Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (DM) VP Sells $63,162.00 in Stock

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:DM) VP Carlos M. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $63,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.36. 1,333,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,309. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.60 million. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 21.93%. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.369 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Barclays set a $17.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DM. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Probabilities Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $246,000. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners Company Profile

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

