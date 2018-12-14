Dorman Products (DORM) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DORM. Barrington Research restated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $86.00 on Monday. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $91.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mathias J. Barton sold 38,871 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $3,416,372.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,931 shares in the company, valued at $7,288,805.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Dorman Products by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the second quarter worth about $420,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the second quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 5.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 200,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,662,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

