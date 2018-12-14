DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.44

Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.44 and last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 18715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

The business also recently announced a dec 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 9.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 105,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 218,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 13.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

