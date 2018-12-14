Douglas J. Tucker Buys 500 Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI) Stock

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $11,375.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,349.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $36.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,334,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,733,000 after purchasing an additional 308,568 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,060,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,324,000 after purchasing an additional 213,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 116,594 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 82,798 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 68,578 shares during the period. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSBI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits.

