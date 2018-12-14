Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Get Dova Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dova Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,655. The company has a market cap of $443.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.71. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,257,000 after acquiring an additional 496,306 shares during the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP lifted its stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the second quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 820,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after acquiring an additional 252,105 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,516,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 233,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 98,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead drug candidate is avatrombopag that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.