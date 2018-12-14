Driver Group Plc (LON:DRV) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:DRV opened at GBX 77 ($1.01) on Friday. Driver Group has a 1 year low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 82 ($1.07).

Get Driver Group alerts:

Driver Group (LON:DRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported GBX 6.10 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Driver Group Plc (DRV) Announces GBX 0.50 Dividend” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/driver-group-plc-drv-announces-gbx-0-50-dividend.html.

About Driver Group

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries. The company operates through Europe & Americas; and APAC, Middle East & Africa divisions. It offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning experts, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, and commercial advice/management services; and capital investment consultancy services, including development, project, and contracting management services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Driver Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driver Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.