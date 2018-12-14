DSW (DSW) Trading Down 5% on Insider Selling

DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW)’s share price traded down 5% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $23.49 and last traded at $23.57. 2,439,986 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,848,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

Specifically, Director Harvey L. Sonnenberg sold 5,540 shares of DSW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $141,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,335 shares in the company, valued at $314,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on DSW from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DSW from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on DSW from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on DSW from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.23 million. DSW had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 1.21%. DSW’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DSW Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. DSW’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DSW by 35.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DSW by 21.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DSW by 392.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DSW by 12.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of DSW by 4.4% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 83,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

About DSW (NYSE:DSW)

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

