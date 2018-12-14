Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.81. Duluth posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Duluth had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Duluth from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duluth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

In other Duluth news, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,533.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas Wenstrand sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $200,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,830 shares of company stock worth $955,619. 74.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,015,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. Institutional investors own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

Duluth stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. Duluth has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.21 million, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.17.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

