Dunelm Group (DNLMY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:DNLMY opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.59. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is 81.48%.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and kids beddings.

