DXC Technology Co (DXC) Holdings Lifted by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,320,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in DXC Technology were worth $310,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.8% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 22,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 29.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 27.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 6.1% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

In related news, CEO John M. Lawrie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $235,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXC. Cowen upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $58.08 on Friday. DXC Technology Co has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/dxc-technology-co-dxc-holdings-lifted-by-capital-world-investors.html.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.