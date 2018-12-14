Dycom Industries (DY) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy”

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DY. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $93.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.70.

Shares of NYSE DY traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.78. The company had a trading volume of 124,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,603. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $53.86 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 29th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at $2,383,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 22.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 337,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,885,000 after purchasing an additional 62,259 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6,483.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 773,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

