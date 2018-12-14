Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Stake in Hancock Holding (HBHC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its position in shares of Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 41.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Hancock were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBHC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hancock by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,114,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,970,000 after purchasing an additional 92,265 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hancock by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hancock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,365,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Hancock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBHC opened at $51.65 on Friday. Hancock Holding has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

About Hancock

Hancock Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

