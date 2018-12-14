Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $723,000 in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,303 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AU. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,002,114 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $402,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,546,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,766,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,394 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,494,746 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,972 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,526,053 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 521.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,607,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,200 shares in the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $11.97 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AU. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 operations and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

