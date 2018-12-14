Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 406.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 983,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,665,000 after buying an additional 789,623 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 692.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 687,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after buying an additional 601,088 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 505,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,248,000 after buying an additional 313,569 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2,144,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 214,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after buying an additional 214,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 264,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after buying an additional 174,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.29 and a beta of 1.30. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $56.72 and a one year high of $75.02.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $696.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 30,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Lennox sold 6,912 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $415,272.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,912 shares of company stock worth $3,297,483. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

