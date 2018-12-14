DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for RWE (RWE)

RWE (FRA:RWE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Wednesday.

RWE has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.90 ($25.47) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RWE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.36 ($27.16).

RWE stock opened at €19.59 ($22.78) on Wednesday. RWE has a 12 month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12 month high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

