E.On (EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €10.00 ($11.63) target price from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EOAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BNP Paribas set a €11.20 ($13.02) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €10.28 ($11.95).

FRA:EOAN opened at €9.22 ($10.72) on Wednesday. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

