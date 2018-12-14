Eagle Materials (EXP) Trading Down 5.6%

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) shares dropped 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.07 and last traded at $61.27. Approximately 648,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 559,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $122.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.15). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $381.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 9.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,133,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,316,000 after acquiring an additional 44,654 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 4,465.3% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 721,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,497,000 after acquiring an additional 705,658 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 833.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth $1,366,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,133,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,316,000 after acquiring an additional 44,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

