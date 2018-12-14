Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) Receives $72.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EGRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $81.00 price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. TheStreet cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 183,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,893. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $85.66. The stock has a market cap of $661.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.27. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 400.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

