Earnest Partners LLC Has $14.16 Million Holdings in ARRIS International plc (ARRS)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,612 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in ARRIS International were worth $14,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ARRIS International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ARRIS International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARRIS International by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of ARRIS International by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 52,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ARRIS International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 270,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,023,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ARRIS International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARRIS International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ARRIS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.73 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ARRIS International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ARRIS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of ARRIS International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ARRIS International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARRS opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ARRIS International plc has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $31.06.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. ARRIS International had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. ARRIS International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ARRIS International plc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/earnest-partners-llc-has-14-16-million-holdings-in-arris-international-plc-arrs.html.

ARRIS International Company Profile

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS).

Receive News & Ratings for ARRIS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARRIS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.