Earnest Partners LLC Has $19.89 Million Position in Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 158.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 338,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,748 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $19,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Stericycle by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Stericycle by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Stericycle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.16 and a fifty-two week high of $76.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Stericycle had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Stericycle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stericycle from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stericycle from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/earnest-partners-llc-has-19-89-million-position-in-stericycle-inc-srcl.html.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.