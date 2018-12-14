Earnest Partners LLC Has $22.49 Million Holdings in Jabil Inc (JBL)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 830,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,436 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $22,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Jabil in the second quarter worth $30,790,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Jabil by 248.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 175,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 124,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Jabil by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,637,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 135,002 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 39.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Jabil in the second quarter worth $1,898,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 30,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,801,889 shares in the company, valued at $54,074,688.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President William E. Peters sold 13,915 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $375,565.85. Following the sale, the president now owns 497,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,431,492.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,856 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $22.25 on Friday. Jabil Inc has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Jabil to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/earnest-partners-llc-has-22-49-million-holdings-in-jabil-inc-jbl.html.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.