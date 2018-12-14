East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Stake Boosted by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,937,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,784,000 after acquiring an additional 305,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in East West Bancorp by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,771,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,079,000 after acquiring an additional 627,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in East West Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,448,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,418,000 after acquiring an additional 83,674 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in East West Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,027,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,059,000 after acquiring an additional 40,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EWBC. BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

Shares of EWBC opened at $45.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.12 and a 12 month high of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $395.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.25 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 34.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

