Eastern Platinum (ELR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Shares of Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSE:ELR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 10500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.76.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastern Platinum Ltd. will post -0.109999999083333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eastern Platinum

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome assets in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and osmium. The company principally holds a 87.5% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project located on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex; a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex.

