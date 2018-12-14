Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,717 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the November 15th total of 50,421 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,735 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock. Bulldog Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 188,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/eaton-vance-municipal-bond-fund-eiv-sees-significant-drop-in-short-interest.html.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.