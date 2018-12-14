Ecolab (ECL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ecolab outperformed its industry in a year’s time. The company has undertaken a cost-savings initiative that is expected to result in approximately $200 million of SG&A savings by 2021. Strength in the Global Institutional segment led by growth in the Specialty and Healthcare business lines is also a positive. Robust product portfolio and an expanding customer base are likely to drive organic sales. On the negative side, Ecolab operates in highly-competitive Chemical Specialty markets. Dull outlook for the company’s Energy segment is a headwind. Factors like unfavorable pricing, margin pressures and competition are behind the dull outlook. The company lowered guidance for 2018. Despite strength in the Pest Elimination business and Colloidal technologies, Ecolab’s Other segment declined year over year on a reported basis in recent times.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ECL. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Ecolab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.47.

Shares of ECL opened at $155.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $125.74 and a twelve month high of $162.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

In other news, Director Leslie S. Biller sold 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $450,884.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,842 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $6,412,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 558,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,394,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 18.8% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.5% in the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.6% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

