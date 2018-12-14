Edison International (EIX) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 696.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 19.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 37,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 19.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 209,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 33,819 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 123.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 71,017 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth $1,571,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $57.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

EIX opened at $59.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Edison International has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $71.11.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/edison-international-eix-shares-bought-by-virtus-etf-advisers-llc.html.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.