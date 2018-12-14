EDRCoin (EDRC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13,813.00

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. EDRCoin has a market cap of $594,277.00 and $13,813.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00006365 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000224 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000081 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRCoin (EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,634,260 coins and its circulating supply is 2,851,037 coins. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

