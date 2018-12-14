Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Stake Raised by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 135,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 22,101 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 608,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,633,000 after acquiring an additional 71,152 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $163.94 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.68 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $906.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $190.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $580,602.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,595.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $4,630,346.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,456 shares of company stock worth $21,146,590. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

