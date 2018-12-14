Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wedbush set a $55.00 price target on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price target on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $28.00 price target on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Get Eiger Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

EIGR opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $223.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.55. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.43). As a group, research analysts forecast that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 237,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $2,861,415.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas John Dietz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,845 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. 51.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.