Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Price Reaches $0.0048

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One Electrify.Asia token can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, IDAX and IDEX. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $32,531.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electrify.Asia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.79 or 0.02299363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00142865 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00170882 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $343.82 or 0.10432025 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00030805 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Token Profile

Electrify.Asia’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 475,341,829 tokens. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia.

Electrify.Asia Token Trading

Electrify.Asia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, TDAX, HitBTC, IDEX, Gate.io, IDAX, Kucoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrify.Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrify.Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.