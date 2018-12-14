Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) CFO Sells $670,291.49 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 7,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $670,291.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,983,551.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $151.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 389.4% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 832 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 165.4% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $134,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

