Emcor Group (EME) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $63.75 and last traded at $64.03, with a volume of 149261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.81.

Specifically, Director William P. Reid sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $136,211.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry E. Ryan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $789,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EME. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Emcor Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Emcor Group Company Profile (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

