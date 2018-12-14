Emerald Crypto (EMD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.00

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. In the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $74,483.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Emerald Crypto alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00026514 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000366 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de.

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emerald Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emerald Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.